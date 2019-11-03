UrduPoint.com
Playing Religious Card For Political Gains Regrettable: Swati

Sun 03rd November 2019 | 09:40 PM

Playing religious card for political gains regrettable: Swati

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Political Affairs, Senator Azam Swati on Sunday urged chief Jamiat-Ulama-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) to avoid playing 'religious card' for political gains.

It was completely regrettable if someone use religious card for political purpose, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

The corruption cases against Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N were not formed by the PTI government, the minister said.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB), had opened the trial of corrupt elements involved in money laundering and corruption activities, he added.

The prime minister, he said had no concern with the functioning of NAB as it was working independently and investigating the matter of corruption without any pressure or influence, he added.

Swati said Pakistan was facing economic challenges due to corruption by the past governments.

He said debt pile up issue was created by PPP and PML-N, leaders who borrowed heavy loan during their tenures.

Criticizing the PPP, he said PPP had been running the affairs of Sindh province and they had damaged the infrastructure and other system there.

To a question, he said Imran Khan had great love for religion and Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

