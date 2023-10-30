Open Menu

Plazas To Be Constructed On Metropolitan Lands To Enhance Revenue: Mayor

Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2023 | 03:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali Monday said that commercial buildings would be constructed on vacant properties of the metropolitan government to enhance its revenue generation.

He was presiding over a high-level meeting here, wherein DG Metropolitan Government, Sayyed Waqas Ali Shah, Director East, Rehman Khattak, Director West, Riaz Awan, Assistant Director East Zone, Khuda e Nazar, Assistant Director Property, Ayaz Khan, Assistant Director IT, Engineer Riaz Ahmad Khan, Deputy Director Social Welfare, Madam Shahnaz and others were present.

On the occasion, the assistant director briefed the mayor on properties owned by the metropolitan government and said that all the record of these properties had been computerized.

He said prior to 2019, the monthly income of these properties was Rs 9 million that was increased by 200 percent after 2019.

He further informed the meeting that in January 2022, a raise of 25 percent was made in the rents, which had caused an increase of Rs 10.12 million in metropolitan revenue.

Under the tenant law, he said an increase of 25 percent was due for January 2025.

The mayor said that special care should be taken for the official properties of the metropolitan government and constant surveys of these properties was necessary to check illegal occupations of these lands.

He said stern legal action be taken against the grabbers of the metropolitan lands.

The mayor said that plazas would be constructed on the vacant metropolitan lands to enhance revenue generation for the capital metropolitan government.

