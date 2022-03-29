UrduPoint.com

PLC Discusses Eradication Of Drug Peddling, Street Crimes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2022 | 07:56 PM

The members of Public Liaison Committee (PLC) on Tuesday discussed measures to eradicate drug trafficking and street crimes from Badhber areas of the provincial capital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :The members of Public Liaison Committee (PLC) on Tuesday discussed measures to eradicate drug trafficking and street crimes from Badhber areas of the provincial capital.

The committee meeting attended by elected representatives, elders of the area and selective police personnel led by SHO Badhber Wajid Khan was briefed about the ongoing crackdown against drug peddlers, display of arms and aerial firing initiated by the district police.

The locals expressed concern over spread of ice-drug in the areas and vowed to support police in curbing the crime. They also assured cooperation against drug sellers and for prevention of other social crimes.

Meanwhile, Badhber police claimed to recover one kilogram ice-drug and two kilogram of hashish while arresting three peddlers identified as Bahar Ali, Rohul Amin and Salih Mohammad. A case was registered and police started investigation.

