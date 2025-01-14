- Home
- Pakistan
- Plea against civilians’ trial in military courts: SC Judge says people’s entry into Corps Comman ..
Plea Against Civilians’ Trial In Military Courts: SC Judge Says People’s Entry Into Corps Commander’s House A Security Breach
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 14, 2025 | 04:05 PM
The Constitutional Bench judge asks whether any military officer was tried in this regard
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 14th, 2025) The Supreme Court Constitutional Bench raised a question regarding the events of May 9, asking whether the entry of people into the Corps Commander’s house was a security breach and if there was any resistance during the incident.
The Constitutional Bench also asked whether any military officer was tried in this regard.
Justice Aminuddin was heading the bench seized with the hearing of the appeals challenging the trial of civilians in military courts.
During the proceedings, Khawaja Haris, the counsel for the Ministry of Defence, presented his arguments.
Khawaja Haris submitted that the trial of civilians in military courts is not a sudden development, as the law existed since 1967. He mentioned the FB Ali case, where individuals were tried under similar provisions, though they were retired personnel. He also submitted that even in the peacetime, the civilians interfering in military affairs would be tried in military courts.
Justice Hassan Azhar remarked that the FB Ali case was from a period of civil martial law, which should be kept in mind.
He further asked about the mastermind behind the events, questioning who orchestrated the conspiracy.
On it, Khawaja Haris said that those involved in planning or masterminding such acts would also face trial in military courts.
Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi then asked whether any military officer had been tried in connection with the events of May 9.
He also asked about the circumstances that allowed people to enter the Corps Commander’s house, terming it a security breach.
The judge remarked that while it might not always require the use of firearms, the lack of resistance when military installations were attacked on May 9 raised concerns.
The defence ministry's counsel argued that the protesters were accused of causing damage to the property, and no military officer had been charged in the May 9 incident. He said that the authorities exercised restraint to prevent any loss of life.
The court, later, put off further hearing until Wednesday (tomorrow).
Recent Stories
Plea against civilians’ trial in military courts: SC Judge says people’s ent ..
Abu Dhabi Mobility wins IRF Global Road Achievement Award
SEC reviews report on honey production development project
MoFA receives credentials of Consul-General of Kuwait
18% sales tax applicable on local cotton and thread and imported cotton and thre ..
Registrations for ‘One Million Prompters’ initiative open
WGS launches knowledge partnerships with ShineWing, K2 Ntelligence Ventures
HBL PSL 10: Several big names from cricketing world left out of draft
UAE, Uruguay to join forces in clean energy, climate action
UAE President, New Zealand Prime Minister witness signing of Comprehensive Econo ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two brothers deprived of cash, valuables1 second ago
-
Plea against civilians’ trial in military courts: SC Judge says people’s entry into Corps Comman ..5 minutes ago
-
Two killed in Swat firing10 minutes ago
-
Chairman hails WSSC-DIKhan for efficient cleanliness drive20 minutes ago
-
PM tags youth’s professional skills as pre-requisite to increasing job opportunities20 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist killed in road accident29 minutes ago
-
Police arrest four outlaws, recover illegal weapons29 minutes ago
-
Second convoy of essential supplies dispatched from Tall to Parachinar29 minutes ago
-
Effective steps being taken to facilitate citizens: Gohar Ali29 minutes ago
-
Financially struggling KP TMAs get grants30 minutes ago
-
Police bust dacoit, street criminal gang; arrest three30 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi lauds security forces for successful operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa30 minutes ago