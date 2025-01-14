Plea against civilians’ trial in military courts: SC Judge says people’s entry into Corps Commander’s House a security breach

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Constitutional Bench judge asks whether any military officer was tried in this regard

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 14th, 2025) The Supreme Court Constitutional Bench raised a question regarding the events of May 9, asking whether the entry of people into the Corps Commander’s house was a security breach and if there was any resistance during the incident.

The Constitutional Bench also asked whether any military officer was tried in this regard.

Justice Aminuddin was heading the bench seized with the hearing of the appeals challenging the trial of civilians in military courts.

During the proceedings, Khawaja Haris, the counsel for the Ministry of Defence, presented his arguments.

Khawaja Haris submitted that the trial of civilians in military courts is not a sudden development, as the law existed since 1967. He mentioned the FB Ali case, where individuals were tried under similar provisions, though they were retired personnel. He also submitted that even in the peacetime, the civilians interfering in military affairs would be tried in military courts.

Justice Hassan Azhar remarked that the FB Ali case was from a period of civil martial law, which should be kept in mind.

He further asked about the mastermind behind the events, questioning who orchestrated the conspiracy.

On it, Khawaja Haris said that those involved in planning or masterminding such acts would also face trial in military courts.

Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi then asked whether any military officer had been tried in connection with the events of May 9.

He also asked about the circumstances that allowed people to enter the Corps Commander’s house, terming it a security breach.

The judge remarked that while it might not always require the use of firearms, the lack of resistance when military installations were attacked on May 9 raised concerns.

The defence ministry's counsel argued that the protesters were accused of causing damage to the property, and no military officer had been charged in the May 9 incident. He said that the authorities exercised restraint to prevent any loss of life.

The court, later, put off further hearing until Wednesday (tomorrow).