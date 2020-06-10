Plea against DG LWCA referred to chief secretary

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 12:41 AM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday referred a petition challenging appointment of Kamran Lashari as director general Lahore Walled City Authority (LWCA) to chief Secretary Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday referred a petition challenging appointment of Kamran Lashari as director general Lahore Walled City Authority (LWCA) to chief Secretary Punjab.

The court ordered the chief secretary to decide the matter within 30 days.

The court also asked the petitioner to appear in person before the chief secretary along with relevant record.

Justice Muzamul Akhtar Shabir passed the orders while disposing of a petition filed by a citizen, Rehman Riaz.

A counsel on behalf of the petitioner argued before the court that Kamran Lashari was a retired bureaucrat and he had been appointed as director general Lahore Walled City Authority for third time.

He argued that the step was not only a violation of law but also Apex Court judgements.

He pleaded with the court to set aside the appointment being illegal.

