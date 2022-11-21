UrduPoint.com

Plea Against Election Commission Of Pakistan Powers Referred To Lahore High Court Chief Justice For Larger Bench

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2022 | 09:30 PM

Plea against Election Commission of Pakistan powers referred to Lahore High Court chief justice for larger bench

A Lahore High Court (LHC) judge on Monday referred a petition, challenging the powers of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to initiate contempt of court proceedings, to the LHC chief justice with a request to form a larger bench for its hearing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) judge on Monday referred a petition, challenging the powers of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to initiate contempt of court proceedings, to the LHC chief justice with a request to form a larger bench for its hearing.

The court observed that the petitioner had raised important law points which needed consideration.

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh heard the petition filed by one Mian Shabbir Ismail challenging Section 10 of the Election Act 2017.

The petitioner had submitted that the ECP was neither a court nor could it exercise judicial powers, but it had been given powers to initiate contempt proceedings under section 10 of the Election Act 2017.

He contended that as per constitution, only courts were empowered to initiate contempt proceedings, adding that the powers of the courts could not be delegated to the administrative authorities such as the election commission.

He contended that the Section 10 of the Election Act was a violation of the Constitution of Pakistan, 1973 and pleaded with the court to set aside the section.

It is pertinent to mention here that the petitioner filed the petition apparently in wake of contempt proceedings initiated by the ECP against some leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Contempt Of Court Lahore High Court Election Commission Of Pakistan 2017 Court

Recent Stories

Russia Regrets West Ignoring DPRK Calls for US to ..

Russia Regrets West Ignoring DPRK Calls for US to Cease Hostile Activities-UN De ..

33 seconds ago
 West Gave Carte Blanche to Kiev to Continue Damagi ..

West Gave Carte Blanche to Kiev to Continue Damaging ZNPP, Making It Accomplice ..

35 seconds ago
 AJK President visits thanksgiving festival

AJK President visits thanksgiving festival

37 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court summons DG Environment in Bha ..

Islamabad High Court summons DG Environment in Bhara Khau bypass case

38 seconds ago
 China, Russia Back UNSC Resolution to Mitigate Hum ..

China, Russia Back UNSC Resolution to Mitigate Humanitarian Situation in DPRK - ..

5 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan seeks PM's support for COMSATS Univ ..

CM Balochistan seeks PM's support for COMSATS University's project

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.