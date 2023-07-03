Open Menu

Plea Against Election Of PCB Chairman Referred To LHC CJ

Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2023 | 11:35 PM

Plea against election of PCB chairman referred to LHC CJ

A Lahore High Court (LHC) judge on Monday referred a petition, against the election of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, to the LHC chief justice with a request to fix it before another bench

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ):A Lahore High Court (LHC) judge on Monday referred a petition, against the election of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, to the LHC chief justice with a request to fix it before another bench.

The judge noted that an identical petition was being heard by another bench, therefore, the matter should also be fixed before the same bench.

The judge also withdrew its stay order against the election of the PCB chairman.

The single bench comprising Justice Anwaar Hussain heard the petition filed by Malik Zulifqar.

On June 28, two different LHC benches had stayed the election of the PCB chairman and sought reply from the federal government and other respondents on two different petitions challenging the election.

Justice Shahid Karim heard the other petition filed by Gul Zada against the election and stayed the election of PCB chairman.

