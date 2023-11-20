Open Menu

Plea Against Khadija Shah's Detention Sent To LHC CJ

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 20, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Plea against Khadija Shah's detention sent to LHC CJ

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) A Lahore High Court (LHC) Judge on Monday sent a petition challenging the detention of fashion designer Khadija Shah to LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti.

The judge requested the chief justice to schedule it for another bench, following a disclosure by a provincial law officer that Khadija Shah's contempt plea was already pending before Justice Ali Baqar Najafi.

Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry heard the petition, filed by Jahanzaib Amin, Khadija Shah's husband. The petitioner contested his wife's detention, asserting that it occurred in violation of the law.

On November 17, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider issued a 30-day detention order for Khadija Shah under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) ordinance.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Justice Lahore High Court Wife November

Recent Stories

Pakistan can't afford any kind of political and so ..

Pakistan can't afford any kind of political and social extremism. Khawaja Ramee ..

2 hours ago
 Chief Secretary Punjab inaugurates e-Procurement S ..

Chief Secretary Punjab inaugurates e-Procurement System

2 hours ago
 Wahab Riaz announces 18-member Test squad for Aust ..

Wahab Riaz announces 18-member Test squad for Australia tour

3 hours ago
 Lahore becomes second most polluted city globally ..

Lahore becomes second most polluted city globally after New Dehli

3 hours ago
 Caretaker PM launches Zainab Alert, Response & Rec ..

Caretaker PM launches Zainab Alert, Response & Recovery App

3 hours ago
 Court allows Nawaz Sharif to record statement in T ..

Court allows Nawaz Sharif to record statement in Thoshakhana case

5 hours ago
Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi challenges SJC’s ..

Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi challenges SJC’s proceedings before SC

5 hours ago
 Unleash Your Story: Win a Trip to Dubai with Infin ..

Unleash Your Story: Win a Trip to Dubai with Infinix's #CaptureYourOwnStory TikT ..

6 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Achieves Remarkable 13% Growth in Tr ..

Dubai Customs Achieves Remarkable 13% Growth in Transactions, Totaling 21.6 Mill ..

6 hours ago
 World Children Day being observed today amid killi ..

World Children Day being observed today amid killings of thousands in Gaza

6 hours ago
 Modi's ungracious trophy presentation causes stir ..

Modi's ungracious trophy presentation causes stir after World Cup final loss

7 hours ago
 LHC to take up Khadija Shah’s plea challenging d ..

LHC to take up Khadija Shah’s plea challenging detention orders

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan