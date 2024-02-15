Plea Against Recounting In PK-40 Dismissed By ECP
Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2024 | 03:30 PM
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday rejected the petition to halt the recounting of votes in PK-40 Mansehra.
According to details, the ECP rejected the petition, citing the Election Act 2014 Section 95 subsection 5, which authorizes the Returning Officer to recount votes if the margin of victory is less than 5%.
It was further clarified that the PML-N winning candidate, Sardar Shahjahan, acknowledged his victory with a narrow margin of 332 votes in the general elections.
The explanation provided by the RO regarding the recounting process was considered accurate. On the contrary, the petitioner failed to furnish substantial evidence to permit halting the recounting process, prompting the ECP to reject the petition.
Following the ECP's directives, the RO has continued the recounting of votes.
As of now, more than 100 polling stations' votes have been recounted out of a total of 173 polling stations in PK-40 Mansehra. The entire process is expected to conclude within the next four days.
