ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday rejected a plea seeking a stay order against the construction of a temple for Hindu community in Sector H-9 and sought comments from Capital Development Authority (CDA) on the matter.

Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing on the petition moved by Tanvir Akhter Advocate.

The court said minorities' rights were protected in the Constitution and it must be cared. The court, however, directed the civic body to explain that whether the temple in Sector H-9 was part of the CDA's master plan or not.

At the outset of hearing, the petitioner adopted the stance that there was already a temple existed in Saidpur Village and it could be renovated further.

He pleaded the court that the land allocated for temple in Sector H-9 was a violation of CDA's master plan, adding there was no Hindu community residing around this sector.

He prayed the court to stop the temple's construction and declared it as null and void.

He said if the temple was constructed then the other minority communities could make the same demand on the same grounds.

The court rejected the stay order request and sought reply from the CDA.