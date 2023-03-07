Plea against warrants in Thoshakhan acase: IHC directs Imran Khan to appear before sessions court on March 13  

, ,

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 7th, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday directed Imran Khan to appear before the sessions court on March 13 in Thoshakhana case.

Chief Justice Amir Farooq announced the verdict reserved earlier while suspending the arrest warrants issued for Imran Khan.

Imran Khan had challenged the arrest warrants issued for him by an additional district and sessions judge in Thoshakhana case.

The CJ asked the counsed that what would happen if he challenged the warrants.

“The court has summoned him for indictment only as the law has to be implemented”, remarked the CJ, observing that how else the court should summon him.

The CJ also remarked that Khan should seek exemption after indictment if he wanted, asking the counsel that when Mr. Khan would appear before the court for indictment.

“Could you inform the court after consultation with the PTI chairman,” the CJ further asked, observing that Imran Khan had to appear before the IHC on March 9, so he could also appear before the other court.

The remarks came a day after a sessions court turned down the plea of Imran Khan against non-bailable arrest warrants issued against him for his failure to appear before the court.

The sessions had been all se to indict Imran Khan on February but his lawyer sought exemption of his personal appearance from the hearing as Khan was due before other courts.

The court had earlier issued arrest warrants for Imran Khan and put off further hearing till March 7.

The CJ also remarked, “ Apprise me of a date for indictment so I may write to the trial court of the date,”.

Justice Farooq also remarked that there were security threats to everyone and not only to Imran Khan.

The lawyer who submitted plea on behalf of Imran Khan to challenge the warrants argued that he could not appear before the court because the day he was summoned by the sessions court was the day when he was due before three other courts.

The counsel argued that argued that Mr. Khan would appear within four weeks before the sessions court.

At this, the CJ remarked that it seemed impractical as it meant he would not appear before the IHC on Thursday too. The judge also remarked that then let the IHC apprise the trial court to hold trial of Khan as an absconder.

The counsel contended that he could not appear before the sessions court as the IHC had ordered him to appear on March 9 before it, to which the CJ remarked that it was the reason why his case had been fixed for hearing at 3pm.

"He could easily appear before it", the CJ remarked.

The lawyer asked the court to fix the case for hearing today (Tuesday) and pleaded with the court to cancel the warrants.

It may be mentioned here that the former prime minister skipped indictment hearings in the district and sessions court thrice in the case initiated at the request of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for concealing the details of gifts he retained from the Toshakhana.