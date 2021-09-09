UrduPoint.com

Plea Against Woman TikToker Dismissed

Thu 09th September 2021

A citizen had moved a petition seeking registration of FIR against Ayesha Akram for what he said had planned that event at Minar-e-Pakistan for fame.  

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2021) A sessions court on Thursday turned down a plea seeking registration of a case against a woman TikToker who was assaulted by a mob at Minar-e-Pakistan on August 14.

Tauseef Ahmed, a local citizen, had moved a petition against the woman.

However, the court dismissed his plea for not pursuing it.

The petitioner had said that the victim woman along with her friend went to Minar-e-Pakistan with a plan, and put the entire blame for the assault at her door. He said that the police refused to register FIR when she approached Lorri Ada Police station. He asked the court to order registration of FIR against the woman TikToker and her friends for staging such drama and implicating many innocent people into the case.

Ayesha Akram, the TikToker woman, was assaulted and harassed by 400 men as she reached Greater Iqbal Park to produce a video for her YouTube channel on the Independence Day. The incident came to the limelight couple of days after it appeared on the social media.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and ordered removal of senior police officials besides suspension of DSP and SHO concerned for showing negligence in the matter.

More Stories From Pakistan

