Plea bargain: Accused return land worth Rs10.66bn to Pakistan Steel Mills

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Tuesday informed the Accountability Court (AC) that a land worth Rs10.66 billion had been returned to Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) through plea bargain by the accused persons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) : National Accountability Bureau NAB ) Tuesday informed the Accountability Court (AC) that a land worth Rs10.66 billion had been returned to Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) through plea bargain by the accused persons.

The NAB submitted a report to AC-I this day in which it said the land had been recovered from seven accused through plea bargain.

It said accused Tariq Baig returned 33 acres, Abdul Ghani 37, Hamid Shahid 34, Muhammad Iqbal 32 acres, Aamir 40 and Siraj Shahid 50 acres to PSM.

The report said an accused also returned an amount worth Rs420 million in plea bargain and also become approver in corruption case.

The NAB said the seven accused had done plea bargain in cases pertaining to illegal allotments of precious lands.