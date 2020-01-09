UrduPoint.com
“Plea Bargain, Becoming Approver And Long Detention Of An Accused Is Un-Islamic: CII

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 01:36 PM

Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) has recommended the federal government to set up special courts for sexually abuse children.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 9th, 2020) Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Professor Dr. Qibla Ayaz said that three sections of National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) are un-Islamic.

Qibla Ayaz said that three sections under which plea bargain is done, approver is allowed to speak up against others and keeping an accused under custody for a long time are un-Islamic and against Sharia-law.

“The general concept of NAB is not in accordance with Sharia law,” said the Council head here on Thursday.

The Council—which is a constitutional body—recommended that special courts should be established for sexually abuse children for justice.

The body, however, did not give its opinion on the words of a verdict against Pervez Musharraf, saying that “a wing is analyzing that whether dragging a corpse is Islamic or un-Islamic,”.

The opinion of CII about NAB law comes at the moment when the PTI government is facing allegations of corruption in Peshawar Metro and other projects in Khyber Pakhtoon Khwa. Two weeks ago, the Federal government led by PTI changed the NAB Ordinance and clipped its wings.

