Plea bargain facility suits Nawaz Sharif to get rid of corruption cases: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said that ex prime minister Nawaz Sharif could avail the facility of plea bargain to get rid of the corruption cases.

Expressing these views in a private tv channel programme, he said that plea bargain was suitable for the leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, who was enjoying medical facility abroad on court orders.

The time period of bail has been ended and the convict person should return to the country to face the corruption cases made on looting national money, he added.

In case he does not return, a proper legal procedure to bring Nawaz Sharif back to the country could be adopted, he stated.

Commenting on wheat crisis issue, the minister said it was a management failure of the provincial governments, which could be avoided with better coordination. The Federal government, he said could not be held responsible for mismanagement in the wheat shortage issue.

He, however said the elements behind the crisis of wheat commodity, must be identified so that action could be taken against them as per law.