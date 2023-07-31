Plea filed for full SC bench to hear cases pertaining to military courts

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2023 | 08:55 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :A miscellaneous application has been filed before the Supreme Court (SC) seeking to form a full court bench for hearing cases pertaining to the trial of civilians by military army courts.

Petitioner Kramat Ali, in his plea moved through his lawyer Faisal Saddiqui Advocate, stated that a similar case was also heard by a nine-member bench or full court and its decision was accepted. The Federal Government had also prayed to form a full court bench into the matter but the request was rejected, he added.

The petitioner prayed the court to form a full court bench containing all available judges and fix the case before it for further hearing, adding the Attorney General for Pakistan had already assured the court that the trials of the civilian accused had not started yet by the military courts.

