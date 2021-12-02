UrduPoint.com

Plea Filed Seeking Medical Analysis Of Zakir Jaffar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The counsel of accused Zakir Jaffar on Wednesday filed a plea to the lower court seeking medical analysis of his client stating that he was not mentally stable.

Additional District and Session Judge Atta Rabbani heard the Noor Mukadam murder case wherein the statements and the cross examination of the witnesses continued. The accused were produced before the court.

Witness Doctor Hammad told the court that he himself collected samples on the crime scene and put his signatures on it. His name was available on medical report but it had not his stamp, he added.

Dr. Anum said that the blood samples of six persons were taken on August 14, and other two persons' samples were taken on August 15.

The court also recorded the statements of ASI Muhammad Zubair who reached the crime scene after the incident.

Meanwhile, the defence lawyer filed a request to the court and adopted the stance that his client accused Zakir Jaffar was mentally sick. He prayed the court to issue orders to conduct medical analysis of the accused. The further hearing of the case was adjourned till December 8.

