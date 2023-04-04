(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Justice Muzamil Akhtar Shabir of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday referred a petition, seeking removal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan from party's chairmanship, to the LHC chief justice with a plea to fix the matter before another bench.

The judge held that Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi had already heard an identical petition,therefore, it would be appropriate to fix the petition before him.

The petitioner, Muhammad Junaid, had submitted that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had disqualified Imran Khan in Toshakhana case and he had no legal standing to continue as PTI chairman. He submitted that he approached the ECP for removing Imran Khan from party's chairmanship but to no avail. He requested the court to issue directions for removing Imran Khan from the office of PTI chairman.