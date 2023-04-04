Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Plea For Imran's Removal As Party Chief Sent To LHC CJ

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2023 | 09:54 PM

Plea for Imran's removal as party chief sent to LHC CJ

Justice Muzamil Akhtar Shabir of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday referred a petition, seeking removal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan from party's chairmanship, to the LHC chief justice with a plea to fix the matter before another bench

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Justice Muzamil Akhtar Shabir of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday referred a petition, seeking removal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan from party's chairmanship, to the LHC chief justice with a plea to fix the matter before another bench.

The judge held that Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi had already heard an identical petition,therefore, it would be appropriate to fix the petition before him.

The petitioner, Muhammad Junaid, had submitted that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had disqualified Imran Khan in Toshakhana case and he had no legal standing to continue as PTI chairman. He submitted that he approached the ECP for removing Imran Khan from party's chairmanship but to no avail. He requested the court to issue directions for removing Imran Khan from the office of PTI chairman.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Chief Justice Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lahore High Court Election Commission Of Pakistan From Court

Recent Stories

Switzerland to host women's Euro 2025

Switzerland to host women's Euro 2025

19 minutes ago
 US-Led Forces Jailed 96,000 Iraqis Without Charges ..

US-Led Forces Jailed 96,000 Iraqis Without Charges During Occupation - UN

19 minutes ago
 Poland Decreased Ukrainian Grain Imports by 5-6 Ti ..

Poland Decreased Ukrainian Grain Imports by 5-6 Times - Prime Minister Mateusz M ..

39 minutes ago
 Dates Proposed for Meeting of Foreign Ministers of ..

Dates Proposed for Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Russia, Turkey, Iran, Syria - ..

37 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput v ..

Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput visits various 'Bachat Bazaars' ..

37 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) job to condu ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) job to conduct elections: Ranjha

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.