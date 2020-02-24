UrduPoint.com
Plea For Recovery Of 2 Citizens Against Bushra Bibi Son Ibrahim Maneka Dismissed

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 04:05 PM

Plea for recovery of 2 citizens against Bushra Bibi son Ibrahim Maneka dismissed

Lahore High Court (LHC) has dismissed plea for recovering two citizens from Bushra Bibi son Ibrahim Maneka

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th February, 2020) Lahore High Court (LHC) has dismissed plea for recovering two citizens from Bushra Bibi son Ibrahim Maneka.Justice Anwar Ul Haq Pannu heard the case on Citizen Mohammad Hassan plea.Mohammad Hassan made Ibrahim Maneka and other respondents in the case while he alleged that his two brothers were got abducted with the help of police.Bushra Bibi son Ibrahim Maneka appeared in the court.Haer police station while submitting reply in the court took stance that breach of trust case is registered against both accused.Court remarked when the case was registered against the accused.Law officer said that case was registered on February 20.Petitioner counsel said that after court notice was served to Ibrahim Maneka, there came a phone call saying that brothers will now be received by us in pieces .Police lifted Ahmad Hassan from home on February 03 and Ijaz Ahmad was taken by police on December 11, 2019.Court remarked that what is the role of Ibrahim Maneka in this case.

Petitioner counsel said that Ibrahim Maneka gave us 1 million rupees for investment while property had not yet been sold but Ibrahim Maneka started demanding his share of money.

Ibrahim Maneka father also asked for money and put pressure through police.Ibrahim Maneka father sent his men on vehicle which overturned and they shifted the damage caused to vehicle to petitioner brothers.

Petitioner got repaired their vehicle and returned it to Ibrahim Maneka and also provided him a rented vehicle to them which is still under use of Ibrahim Maneka family members , Petitioner counsel added.Justice Anwar Ul Haq Pannu said to petitioner counsel " you have not made respondent respective police in the case.Counsel replied that we did not know petitioner brothers were held by which police .Court remarked that case has been registered now you should go for bail.Court has dismissed the petition due to registration of case on the basis of breach of trust against abducted Ahmad Hassan and Ijaz Ahmad.

