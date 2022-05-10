UrduPoint.com

Plea For Registration Of Case Against Imran Khan, Others Adjourned Till May 11

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2022 | 10:15 PM

Plea for registration of case against Imran Khan, others adjourned till May 11

A sessions court on Tuesday adjourned hearing of an application for registration of a case against former prime minister Imran Khan and other top figures of the previous government over Masjid-e-Nabvi incident, till May 11

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :A sessions court on Tuesday adjourned hearing of an application for registration of a case against former prime minister Imran Khan and other top figures of the previous government over Masjid-e-Nabvi incident, till May 11.

The court sought arguments from parties on the police report, on the next date of hearing.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Ghulam Hussain heard the application filed by labour leader Sheikh Muzaffar Hussain.

During the proceedings, a law officer submitted a report on behalf of the Superintendent police Iqbal Town in compliance with court orders.

The report stated that the FIR had already been registered in connection with the Masjid-e-Nabvi incident at Police Station Madina Town, District Faisalabad. The court was requested to consign the application to record.

The applicant requested the court to issue directions for registration of a case against former premier Imran Khan, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, Fawad Chaudhry, Shahbaz Gill and Usman Dar under Section 295 of Pakistan Penal Code. He submitted that the Masjid-e-Nabvi incident was a planned conspiracy and respondents were part of it.

