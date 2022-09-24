UrduPoint.com

Plea Moved For Seeking Registration Against Ayaz Sadiq

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 24, 2022 | 06:44 PM

A local citizen has filed the plea and submitted that the said bill is approved without seeking opinion from Council of Islamic Ideology (CII).

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 24th, 2022) A petition was moved to a local court seeking registration of a case against former National Assembly (NA) Speaker Ayaz Sadiq for approving the Transgender Person Act, 2018.

A local citizen filed the plea and submitted that the said bill was approved without seeking opinion from Council of Islamic Ideology (CII).

He sought registration of case against former National Assembly (NA) Speaker Ayaz Sadiq for approving the Transgender Person Act, 2018.

The petitioner argued that as per Constitution of Pakistan, no bill contrary to Islamic laws could be passed.

He submitted that the former NA speaker did not take into account the rules and regulations to pass the bill in haste, seeking registration of case against Ayaz Sadiq.

During the proceedings, the court sought reply from police on September 30.

A day earlier, the Senate body on human rights forwarded draft amendments in the Transgender Persons Act to the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII).

Earlier, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed of Jamat-e-Islami (JI) had filed a petition in the Federal Shariat Court against the Transgender Rights Bill 2018, claiming it’s in contradiction with the Islamic principles of heredity.

The JI leader had argued that the bill would cause complications in Islamic heredity rules.

