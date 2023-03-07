Plea moved to IHC challenging non-bailable arrest warrants of Imran Khan

(@Abdulla99267510)

PTI chairman's lawyer Advocate Ali Bokhari moved the plea and asked the court to fix this case for the hearing today.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 7thPakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to challenge the order of a district and sessions regarding non-bailable arrest warrant issued for former prime minister Imran Khan.

The development took place after Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal turned down the plea seeking to suspend the warrants issued last month in the Toshakhana case over his persistent absences in the case hearings.

