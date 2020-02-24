Plea seeking disqualification of Vawda adjourned without any proceeding

Petition seeking disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf federal minister for water resources Faisal Vawda upon concealment of his dual nationality has been adjourned without any proceeding

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th February, 2020) Petition seeking disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf Federal minister for water resources Faisal Vawda upon concealment of his dual nationality has been adjourned without any proceeding.Islamabad High Court (IHC) had issued a notice to Faisal Vawda and Election Commission upon the plea of Mian Faisal Advocate.Court during previous hearing directed respondents to submit written reply till Feb 24, Monday.Petitioner took the plea that Faisal Vawda had submitted fake undertaking regarding his dual nationality in the Election Commission.

According to petitioner, Vawda was holding dual nationality at the time of submission of nomination papers in the Election Commission.According to court verdict, Vawda was to submit nomination papers after leaving dual nationality.IHC was to take up the case seeking disqualification of Vawda upon concealing his dual nationality on Monday Feb 24, however, cause list of cases in the court of Justice Amir Farooq of IHC was cancelled and later hearing of the case adjourned without any proceeding.