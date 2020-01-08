UrduPoint.com
Plea Seeking Removal Of Maryam Nawaz Name From ECL Fixed For Hearing

Muhammad Irfan 9 seconds ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 03:48 PM

Plea seeking removal of Maryam Nawaz name from ECL fixed for hearing

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th January, 2020) Lahore High Court (LHC) has fixed the hearing of plea seeking to remove name of Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from the Exit Control List (ECL).A two-member bench of LHC presided over by Justice Tariq Abbasi adjourned the hearing of case till Jan 15.During previous hearing, Counsel of federal government had assured court that review committee of cabinet will give decision upon the case of petitioner.Government in the previous cabinet meeting had opposed the decision of removing name of vice president of PML-N Maryam Nawaz from the ECL.A two-member bench of LHC presided over by Justice Baqir Ali Najvi had taken up the case for hearing.Azam Nadeem Tarar and Amjad Pervaiz Advocates appeared before the court from petitioner.

During the course of hearing, Counsel of federal government assured the court that cabinet review committee will give decision upon the case of petitioner.Justice Anwar-ul-Haq Pannu observed, "In prima facie, how petition is maintainable"?Counsel of petitioner said that federal government didn't give decision on plea upon the court order and so petition is maintainable.Judge further remarked," Federal government will give decision tomorrow then you can come in the court.On the occasion, Additional attorney general took the plea that tomorrow is the meeting of cabinet committee at which decision upon plea of petitioner is expected.Federal government, Interior Ministry, Chairman NAB, DG NAB and others have been made respondents in the petition.

