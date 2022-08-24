Plea seeking termination of sedition case against Gill adjourned

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing for indefinite period of a petition seeking termination of sedition case registered against PTI leader Shahbaz Gill.

Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by Shahbaz Gill seeking the court to quash a first information report (FIR) lodged by the Kohsar Police Station.

At the outset of hearing, Special Prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi requested the court to grant some time for submission of some relevant documents. However, Gill's counsel Shoaib Shaheen Advocate requested the court to provide the copy of transcript of his client's statement and verified copy of high court's order.

Justice Farooq remarked that this case was related to termination of FIR and asked the defence lawyer to view the 2012's order of Supreme Court about the quashing of FIR. Justice Farooq further said that he wouldn't be available for next two weeks and adjourned the case for indefinite period.

The court has already served notices to respondents including capital police officials, magistrate concerned and others in the case.