Plea To Withdraw Increase In Duty On Second Hand Cloths

Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2022 | 08:58 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :All Pakistan Second-hand Clothes Merchant Association has called for withdrawing 300% tax (valuation duty) on used clothes in order to provide relief to the needy people, amid the severe winter that has gripped the entire country.

"To protect themselves from cold breezes, the poor and middle class people rely on second hand warm clothes, which is affordable", Usman Farooqui, General Secretary of the Association said while addressing a press conference here on Thursday.

Following the press conference, over five hundred traders and vendors staged a protest outside Karachi Press Club. Joint Secretary of the Association Ameer Mohammed said, "The increase in import duty will add to the cost of second hand clothes, making them more expensive for the low income people." It is pertinent to mention here that the country's total import of second-hand clothes is worth one hundred million Dollars.

