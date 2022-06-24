UrduPoint.com

Pleas Against Ordinance By Governor Not Maintainable: Lahore High Court Told

Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2022 | 10:14 PM

Pleas against ordinance by governor not maintainable: Lahore High Court told

A provincial law officer on Friday told the Lahore High Court that the petitions, against an ordinance about Punjab Assembly, were not maintainable

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :A provincial law officer on Friday told the Lahore High Court that the petitions, against an ordinance about Punjab Assembly, were not maintainable.

Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi was hearing the petitions filed by Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and others, when the advocate general Punjab (AGP) questioned the competency of the petitions.

The AGP Shahzad Shaukat on behalf of the government filed a reply, in compliance with court directions, to two petitions and raised an objection over their maintainability. He submitted that the petitions could not be filed against the governor as he had constitutional protection. He pleaded with the court to dismiss the petitions for not being maintainable.

The AGP further requested the court to grant time for filing a reply to the petition filed by Zainab Umair, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA, on the matter.

At this, the court granted an opportunity for filing a reply to the petition till June 27 and adjourned further hearing.

The petitioners' had submitted that the Punjab governor issued the Punjab Laws (Repealing and Removal of Difficulties) Ordinance 2022 when the Punjab Assembly session was in progress.

They submitted that as per impugned ordinance, the powers of secretary assembly had been reduced and secretary law had been given powers to notify or de-notify the Assembly session. They requested the court to set aside the ordinance.

