Pleas against trial in military courts: Punjab govt submits report on May 9 vandalism in SC

The petitioners including the PTI chief have urged the apex court to declare military trials unconstitutional.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 23rd, 2023) The Punjab government has submitted a detailed report to the Supreme Court regarding the cases and arrests related to the organized vandalism that occurred on May 9. The report was provided in response to the court's request for information during the hearing of petitions challenging the trials of civilians in military courts. However, the report does not include data on minors, journalists, lawyers, or individuals currently in custody.

A seven-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, is currently hearing a series of petitions challenging the constitutionality of military trials for civilians. The decision to try civilians under military laws was made by the government after protesters affiliated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party vandalized army installations following the arrest of their party leader.

Among the petitioners are PTI Chairman Imran Khan, former Chief Justice Jawwad S Khawaja, legal expert Aitzaz Ahsan, and five civil society members, including Piler Executive Director Karamat Ali. These petitioners have urged the apex court to declare military trials unconstitutional.

During the hearing, Karamat Ali's lawyer, Faisal Siddiqui, highlighted that his petition was distinct from others as he did not challenge the Army Act or argue against the trial of civilians in military courts. Instead, he contended that the selective trial of specific individuals under military laws was unconstitutional. Siddiqui clarified that he did not find any clause of the Army Act to be illegal, and cited a 1998 verdict that did not question the Army Act.

The report submitted by the Punjab government included several details. It stated that 81 women had been detained following the May 9 incidents, with 42 of them released on bail and 39 on judicial remand. In relation to incidents of vandalism, 3,050 suspects were found involved, out of which 2,258 detention orders were issued under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Act.

Only 21 individuals are currently in jail. Additionally, 1888 people were arrested in 51 cases registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), with 108 on physical remand and 1247 in judicial custody.

The report also mentioned that the identification parade of 33 suspects had been conducted, while 232 were released on bail. Furthermore, 500 individuals were declared innocent and released. Apart from the ATA, 247 cases were registered under different laws, resulting in the arrest of 4,119 people. Of these, 86 are in physical remand and 2,464 are in judicial custody. A total of 368 suspects underwent identification parades, with 1201 being acquitted. The report revealed that 3,012 individuals were released on bail in these cases.

During the hearing, Justice Naqvi noted that the report did not include provisions of the Official Secrets Act. He questioned when these provisions were added to the cases and whether a commanding officer could request custody of suspects without them being included in the FIR. Justice Shah also inquired about the basis on which the army determined the suspects' involvement, while Justice Ayesha asked whether the cases could be registered under the Army Act or Official Secrets Act.

CJP Bandial commented that the army can request custody of civilians for trial under military laws by approaching the anti-terrorism courts. He stated that crimes under the Official Secrets Act were within the jurisdiction of the army, and further clarification would be sought from the Attorney General. The hearing was adjourned briefly for 15 minutes.

Upon resumption, Siddiqi reiterated that civilians should be tried in civil courts, with military courts reserved for extremely exceptional circumstances. He argued that a thorough inquiry should be conducted before charging civilians, and there are alternative legal options to try the May 9.