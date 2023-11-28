‘Please tell us are they alive or dead’, Mehbooba Mufti reacts to arbitrary arrests in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti while resenting the arbitrary arrest of hundreds of people has said that the “repressive measures” by various Indian government agencies have made life, property, and privacy of people insecure in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mehbooba Mufti in a statement issued in Srinagar while referring to an elderly woman having been arrested on the so-called money laundering charge said even women were not spared in the occupied territory.

She said that though countless people were arrested by agencies like NIA, CBI, SIA, and SIU, hardly any information was shared about their fate. “Please tell us are they alive or dead? Where are they lodged? Which court has remanded them to custody?” she asked the administration.

Mehbooba said that despite so many arrests there hardly was any conviction from the court as they all had been picked up on trumped-up charges. “This should lead the administration to review its policies,” she added.