Open Menu

‘Please Tell Us Are They Alive Or Dead’, Mehbooba Mufti Reacts To Arbitrary Arrests In IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2023 | 03:40 PM

‘Please tell us are they alive or dead’, Mehbooba Mufti reacts to arbitrary arrests in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti while resenting the arbitrary arrest of hundreds of people has said that the “repressive measures” by various Indian government agencies have made life, property, and privacy of people insecure in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mehbooba Mufti in a statement issued in Srinagar while referring to an elderly woman having been arrested on the so-called money laundering charge said even women were not spared in the occupied territory.

She said that though countless people were arrested by agencies like NIA, CBI, SIA, and SIU, hardly any information was shared about their fate. “Please tell us are they alive or dead? Where are they lodged? Which court has remanded them to custody?” she asked the administration.

Mehbooba said that despite so many arrests there hardly was any conviction from the court as they all had been picked up on trumped-up charges. “This should lead the administration to review its policies,” she added.

Related Topics

India Jammu Srinagar Lead Money Women Media Mufti All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Haris Rauf's BBL participation faces delay amid NO ..

Haris Rauf's BBL participation faces delay amid NOC hurdle

2 hours ago
 PM to embark on two-day visit to Kuwait today

PM to embark on two-day visit to Kuwait today

3 hours ago
 KSE-100 Index jumps over 60,000 marks

KSE-100 Index jumps over 60,000 marks

3 hours ago
 Israeli mother commends Hamas for daughter's kind ..

Israeli mother commends Hamas for daughter's kind treatment in Gaza captivity

3 hours ago
 Pro-Khalistan activists disrupt Indian ambassador' ..

Pro-Khalistan activists disrupt Indian ambassador's gurdwara visit in New York

3 hours ago
 Court rules to hold Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qures ..

Court rules to hold Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s cipher case trial insid ..

3 hours ago
Process of receiving applications for next year's ..

Process of receiving applications for next year's Hajj underway

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2023

7 hours ago
 FM, EU Parliament Committee Chair discuss ways to ..

FM, EU Parliament Committee Chair discuss ways to enhance parliamentary engageme ..

16 hours ago
 Hungary's Orban ramps up anti-EU rhetoric amid row ..

Hungary's Orban ramps up anti-EU rhetoric amid row over frozen funds

16 hours ago
 Nigerians look to biofuel as cost of cooking gas s ..

Nigerians look to biofuel as cost of cooking gas soars

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan