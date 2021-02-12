UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

"Pleased" Over Biden Admin's Unchanged Kashmir Policy: Qureshi

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday expressed his pleasure over the clarification by the United States that there had been no change in their policy on Kashmir as they still considered it a disputed territory.

The foreign minister, in a statement, said that Pakistan immediately presented its stance following a State Department's tweet.

He was referring to a State Department's tweet on February 10 about resumption of 4g service in which IIOJK was referred as "India's Jammu and Kashmir" what Pakistan viewed was "inconsistent" with the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir as recognized by numerous United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and the international community.

However, State Department Spokesperson in his media briefing clarified, "I want to be very clear there has been no change in U.S. policy in the region." Qureshi said like elsewhere in the world, the economy in the Gulf countries was also hit by COIVD-19 which resulted into layoffs and consequent repatriation of many people.

Likewise, the pandemic also adversely impacted aviation, hotel and restaurants business as well as the construction industry.

He said during his recent visit to the UAE, he had discussed the matter in detail with his counterpart. The UAE's reservations were not Pakistan-specific, though the latter was trying to address those, he explained.

The foreign minister said the discussion was underway and hoped for better outcome.

Referring to Naval Exercise AMAN-21 being hosted by Pakistan Navy and participated by 40 international navies, the foreign minister termed it a great success of Pakistan.

The exercises would also provide an opportunity for discussion on blue economy, Qureshi said and also hinted at visiting Karachi at the invitation of Naval chief.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan World Pakistan Navy United Nations Business UAE Hotel Visit Jammu United States 4G February Media Industry

Recent Stories

‘Justice Isa should not hear the matters involvi ..

22 minutes ago

Coalition forces intercept, destroy of Houthi-laun ..

36 minutes ago

PM will visit Lahore today

1 hour ago

Search Operation for Ali Sadpara, foreign climbers ..

2 hours ago

Four soldiers martyred, 4 terrorists in South Wazi ..

2 hours ago

Editorial: COVID-19: Safety protocols are vital in ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.