UrduPoint.com

Pleased To Greet Consul General Islamic Republic Of Iran Hassan Nourian For Obtaining Socioeconomic Award In Accordance To Extend Services Between Two Friendly Neighbor Countries. Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2022 | 12:37 PM

Pleased to greet Consul General Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Nourian for obtaining socioeconomic award in accordance to extend services between two friendly neighbor countries. Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Best trade development policy including establishment of banking sector between Pak-Iran is the need of Hours. PMLQ

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th January, 2022) PMLQ Leader Khawaja Rameez Hassan greeted Consul General Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Nourian obtaining socioeconomic award between to friendly neighbor countries.He added Best trade development policy including establishment of banking sector between Pak-Iran is the need of Hours.

2 borders Taftan and Rimdan are much effective to solve trade problems.

He more added that Mand-Pashin 3rd crossing point will show useful results in the near future

Related Topics

Iran Best

Recent Stories

Telescopic Macro Lens – TECNO Launches New Techn ..

Telescopic Macro Lens – TECNO Launches New Technology for users

4 minutes ago
 A representative delegation of Afghanistan arrived ..

A representative delegation of Afghanistan arrived in Turkmenistan

8 minutes ago
 PM emphasizes on struggle to embody guiding princi ..

PM emphasizes on struggle to embody guiding principles of Riasat-e-Madina

13 minutes ago
 Strict measures needed to control smog in plain ar ..

Strict measures needed to control smog in plain areas

28 minutes ago
 Cummins asks teammates to put champagne bottles aw ..

Cummins asks teammates to put champagne bottles away due to Usman Khawaja

32 minutes ago
 Anushka Sharma pays tribute to Kohli over his resi ..

Anushka Sharma pays tribute to Kohli over his resignation as Test skipper

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.