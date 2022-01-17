- Home
Pleased To Greet Consul General Islamic Republic Of Iran Hassan Nourian For Obtaining Socioeconomic Award In Accordance To Extend Services Between Two Friendly Neighbor Countries. Khawaja Rameez Hassan
Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2022 | 12:37 PM
Best trade development policy including establishment of banking sector between Pak-Iran is the need of Hours. PMLQ
Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th January, 2022) PMLQ Leader Khawaja Rameez Hassan greeted Consul General Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Nourian obtaining socioeconomic award between to friendly neighbor countries.He added Best trade development policy including establishment of banking sector between Pak-Iran is the need of Hours.
2 borders Taftan and Rimdan are much effective to solve trade problems.
He more added that Mand-Pashin 3rd crossing point will show useful results in the near future