Plebiscite Is Right Of People Of IIOJ&K: Nazeer Abbassi

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :PTI MPA Nazeer Abbassi Monday said that the international community should know the sensitivity of the Kashmir issue and it is the need of the hour that Kashmiri people were given their rights as promised in the light of United Nations (UN) resolutions.

He expressed these views while talking to APP here.

Nazeer Abbassi further said that the plebiscite in Kashmir is the right of the people of IIOJ&K, the UN should cancel the membership of India for not holding a plebiscite in Kashmir.

He said that the August 5 would be marked as the day to give the right to Kashmirs to choose their own fates, adding he said.

The MPA while replying to a question reiterated the unwavering political, moral and diplomatic support of the people and Government of Pakistan to the struggle of the Kashmiri people to safeguard their fundamental rights including their right to self-determination would continue till the resolve of the issue.

Nazeer Abbassi said that like previous years we would organize rallies, seminars to show solidarity with the people of Indian held Kashmir and to observe the anniversary of New Delhi's actions that stripped IIOJ&K of its special status.

The MPA said that the days would be marked to reiterate its condemnation of the August 5, 2019 move, which led to the disputed valley's annexation with Indian union territory while a one-minute silence would also be observed in the region.

On this day Kashmiris asked all the civilized world to understand the cause of the dispute and the pain that they have suffered for it, the struggl*e that they are not willing to give up, adding he said.

