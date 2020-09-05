Plebiscite, key of all problems in IIOJK: Shehryar Afridi

Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Afridi Friday said plebiscite is the key of all problems in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said the international community must play its role to activate multilateral diplomacy for the implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions on the dispute or find new ways to explore common grounds for a amicable solution acceptable to all stakeholders.

Afridi shared these remarks in a meeting with a delegation of All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) Islamabad Chapter, led by Muhammad Hussain Khateeb.

He said world powers must take notice of the gross Human Rights violations occurring in the IIOJK. Now, it is the responsibility of the international community particularly the P-5 countries to fulfill its promise to the Kashmiris of granting them right of self determination through a free and fair plebiscite in light of the UN resolutions, he added.

In the past decade, he said the freedom movement in occupied Kashmir has assumed a more assertive and aggressive approach especially by the youth as approach to confront the brutalities and atrocities being committed by the occupying Indian forces. Being the torch bearer/ custodian/ promoters of human rights the world community (big powers P-5) must see the Kashmir as a matter of human rights, self determination and international humanitarian law and not through the prism of realpolitik.

Afridi said right of self determination was a revered principle of international law but even after more than 72 years this fundamental right was being denied to the people of Kashmir despite the fact that this right was promised to them by UN in its numerous resolutions.

The Chairman also referred to the reports of the Human Right Committee of the European Parliament, OIC Human Rights Commission and the report of the UN Human Rights Council last year in which it was recommended to constitute a fact finding Commission to further investigate the Human Rights violation in Indian Held Kashmir without any further delay.

The international community must not compromise the principles of international law and canons of justice for the sake of their economic interest in India. There is also a dire need for the world to demonstrate that there is difference between the struggle for freedom and of terrorism.

Afridi reiterated Pakistan unwavering moral, diplomatic and political support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their just struggle for their inalienable right to self determination.

Pakistan was committed to build a peaceful neighborhood as it was the only way forward for a durable peace in the region and does not need war as articulated by the Prime Minister in his speech in Joint Session of the Parliament last month , he said.

He condemned the attitude of Indian authorities, the way they are mishandling the Hurriyat leaders like Malik Yasin who was a prisoner of conscience and being treated as criminal.

The Hurriyet leader apprised the Committee chairman that APHC boycotted the election 2019 as a principle policy of the Kashmiris that elections were not an alternative of the plebiscite guaranteed by the Security Council resolutions seventy two years ago, therefore, the present general elections were also irrelevant for the Kashmiris.