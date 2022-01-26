UrduPoint.com

Pledge Reaffirmed To Fulfill Mission Of Handwara Massacre Victims

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Pledge reaffirmed to fulfill mission of Handwara massacre victims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference General Secretary, Molvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani, while paying rich tributes to the martyrs of Handwara massacre on its 32nd anniversary has reaffirmed the Kashmiris' pledge to take the martyrs' sacred mission of freedom to its logical conclusion, against all odds.

On 25 January 1990, at least 21 Kashmiris were gunned down by Indian troops in north Kashmir's Handwara town, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Molvi Bashir Irfani in a statement issued in Srinagar vowed to fulfill the dreams of the martyrs and added that they would never surrender to the Indian military might, come what may.

Reiterating the shutdown call given by the APHC on January 26, the India's Republic Day, the Hurriyat leader said that the day has been no less than a dooms day for the people of Kashmir. The presence of more than one million occupation forces are roaming on the roads, lanes and by lanes, from big cities to the little hamlets, which is enough to prove the reality of the Republic Day celebrations in the territory as ordinary people never participate in such events, he added.

Terming the so-called Republic Day celebrations a cruel joke, he said that India should read the clear message from the people of Kashmir that they have always rejected its illegal occupation. "There is only one people's demand and that is right to self determination as guaranteed by the United Nations Security Council resolutions." He urged the United Nations Secretary General to take serious action against the heinous criminal record of Indian occupation forces in the occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

APHC leader, Ghulam Nabi Waseem, in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that Killer Indian troops are roaming free despite passage of 32 years. He pointed out that massacres would continue to occur till Kashmir is freed from Indian occupation.

Citing experts, he said, Genocide Watch has already issued warning alerts about genocide by Indian troops in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

