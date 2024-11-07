Pledge to transform jails into training centres

Chairperson Chief Minister Task Force for Prisons Rana Manan Khan paid a surprise visit to the district jail, here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Chairperson Chief Minister Task Force for Prisons Rana Manan Khan paid a surprise visit to the district jail, here on Thursday.

He reviewed the measures for welfare of prisoners in jail by visiting different barracks. He said that under the vision of CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the jails in the province would be converted into training centres.

He said that special measures were being taken for meeting of prisoners with their families and this system would be made online shortly.

He said that the objective of his visit to the jails is to review the facilities being provided to the inmates adding that they are also part of our society and it is our collective responsibility of their counseling to groom them into a responsible citizen.

He also visited the kitchen and checked the quality of food. He inquired the issues by talking to the inmates and directed the jail admin to ensure implementation on law and merit.