UrduPoint.com

Pledges Of PTI Found Null And Void: Dr Ibadullah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Pledges of PTI found null and void: Dr Ibadullah

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) ::Chairman Standing Committee for Housing and Works, MPA Dr Ibadullah on Monday said that the pledges made by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf have been found null and void.

He expressed these views during his visit to union councils Mira and Dandai.

He criticized the long march of PTI and said that Imran Khan was defaming the name of Pakistan and always used hollow slogans for gaining his personal interest.

He said the pledges made by the PM Shehbaz Sharif during his address at Shangla have been fulfilled, adding, record uplift schemes would be launched in the district that would usher in a new era of prosperity.

Dr Ibad said new projects would also facilitate young people in providing job opportunities. He also met with area people and offered fateha for the departed souls.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Long March Visit Job Young Shangla Housing

Recent Stories

"No discussion between PM Shehbaz, Nawaz sharif on ..

"No discussion between PM Shehbaz, Nawaz sharif on appointment of next army chie ..

1 minute ago
 Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza to host show together am ..

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza to host show together amid divorce rumors

15 minutes ago
 Shaheen Shah Afridi vows to make nation proud

Shaheen Shah Afridi vows to make nation proud

44 minutes ago
 TECNO Mobile Won “Most Innovative Mobile Phone M ..

TECNO Mobile Won “Most Innovative Mobile Phone Manufacturing Brand, Asia” Aw ..

46 minutes ago
 Past Governments have weakened the federation by a ..

Past Governments have weakened the federation by amending the constitution for p ..

56 minutes ago
 EU can benefit from skilled workforce of Pakistan: ..

EU can benefit from skilled workforce of Pakistan: Hina

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.