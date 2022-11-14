Pledges of PTI found null and void: Dr Ibadullah

(@FahadShabbir)

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) ::Chairman Standing Committee for Housing and Works, MPA Dr Ibadullah on Monday said that the pledges made by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf have been found null and void.

He expressed these views during his visit to union councils Mira and Dandai.

He criticized the long march of PTI and said that Imran Khan was defaming the name of Pakistan and always used hollow slogans for gaining his personal interest.

He said the pledges made by the PM Shehbaz Sharif during his address at Shangla have been fulfilled, adding, record uplift schemes would be launched in the district that would usher in a new era of prosperity.

Dr Ibad said new projects would also facilitate young people in providing job opportunities. He also met with area people and offered fateha for the departed souls.