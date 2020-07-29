Plenary session at CPO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :On the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir, a plenary session was held at Central Police Office for provision of 500 new vehicles to police stations.

Addl IG Logistics & Procurement Ali Amir Malik presided over the session, whereas CCPO Lahore, all RPOs and DPOs of the province participated through video link.

In the session, SSP MT Asad Sarfaraz Khan briefed the officers about devised formula of distribution of vehicles among police stations and said that distribution mechanism of new vehicles among police stations had been executed by keeping in view crime rate, proportion of population, area of police station, geography and already existing condition of vehicles fleet in district.

The induction of these new vehicles in fleet of districts, current proportion of 30 percent of vehicles would be enhanced to 59 percent, he added.

Addl IG Logistics & Procurement Ali Amir Malik said that all officers should send their recommendations and suggestions with respect to distribution formula of vehicles to logistics branch at Central Police Office within one week.

He said that provision of 500 new vehicles to police stations was a plausible step of Punjab government by which operational activities, patrolling duties and other professional duties would be improved considerably.

He said that overall performance and efficiency would be enhanced with the provision of new vehicles.