Plenary Session Held For Provision Of 500 New Vehicles For Police Stations

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 08:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :As per directions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir, a plenary session was held at central police office with respect to provision of 500 new vehicles for police stations.

Addl IG Logistics & Procurement Ali Amir Malik presided over the session whereas CCPO Lahore, all RPOs and DPOs of the province participated through video link.

SSP MT Asad Sarfaraz Khan briefed the officers about devised formula of distribution of vehicles among police stations and told that distribution mechanism of new vehicles among police stations of districts had been executed by keeping in view crime rate, proportion of population, area of police station, geography and already existing condition of vehicles fleet in district whereas with the induction of these new vehicles in fleet of districts, current proportion of 30 percent of vehicles will be enhanced to 59 percent.

Addl IG Logistics & Procurement Ali Amir Malik while talking to CCPO Lahore all RPOs CPOs and DPOs said that all officers should send their recommendations and suggestions with respect to distribution formula of vehicles to logistics branch at Central Police Office within one week.

