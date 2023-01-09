UrduPoint.com

Plenary Session Of Geneva Moot Includes Cross-party Representation From All Provinces: Minister For Information And Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2023 | 11:08 PM

Plenary Session of Geneva moot includes cross-party representation from all provinces: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took part in the Plenary Session of Provinces Perspective and Humanitarian Spotlight at the International Conference on Resilient Pakistan which included cross-party political representation from all provinces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took part in the Plenary Session of Provinces Perspective and Humanitarian Spotlight at the International Conference on Resilient Pakistan which included cross-party political representation from all provinces.

"PM Shehbaz Sharif believes the case for rebuilding the lives of flood-affected Pakistanis, reconstructing Pakistan and increasing our resilience against climate change can be better made to the international community through representation from all parts of Pakistan," she said in a series of tweets.

