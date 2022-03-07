(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Advisor to KP CM on Communication & Works (C&W), Riaz Khan Monday said that all electoral commitments and work on plenty of development schemes were under process in district Buner

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Advisor to KP CM on Communication & Works (C&W), Riaz Khan Monday said that all electoral commitments and work on plenty of development schemes were under process in district Buner.

He expressed these views while inaugurating Naseer to Kingar Gul Top Road.

The 5-kilometer road was constructed under the supervision of Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority (PkHA) and completed at cost of Rs.80 million.

Beside, former candidate from NA-9 Buner Kamran Khan, local elders, elites and PTI workers attended the inaugural ceremony at large.

The Advisor to KP CM congratulated the people on fulfilling their long standing demand as per commitment made during the general elections. He said that as commitment he is utilizing funds allocated to all schemes in consultations with the general public.