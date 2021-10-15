PLF appreciates Bannu police for arresting alleged killers of lawyer

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Divisional President Peoples Lawyer Forum D. I Khan , Shah Fahad Ansari Advocate on Friday appreciated the performance of Bannu police for arresting five people who allegedly killed district President of Pakistan Peoples Party , Malik Ashfaq Khan advocate.

In a statement , Divisional President Shah Fahad Ansari Advocate and District President Adnan Khan Sadouzi of Peoples Lawyers Forum especially appreciated and thanked District Police Officer DPO Bannu, Imran Shahid and SP Investigation , Ziaul Hassan for making arrest of those involved in the killing of two lawyers leaders of Peoples Lawyers Forum.

They hoped that alleged arrested culprits would be given exemplary punishment on the basis of police investigation.