LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :People's Lawyers Forum (PLF) Central Punjab President Rahil Kamran Cheema has firmly rebuffed Latif Khosa's recent statement regarding Bilawal Bhutto's future.

He emphasised that the fate of Bilawal Bhutto lies in the hands of the Pakistani people, and not merely lawyers.

He responded on Saturday, highlighting that Imran Khan's legal team is currently grappling with party membership suspensions, suggesting that Khosa's remarks are inconsequential.

Cheema underlined that anyone who could not remain loyal to the Pakistan People's Party will also betray Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. Conclusively, he asserted that the PPP derives its strength from people and it would ascend to power through their support.