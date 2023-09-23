Open Menu

PLF Asserts Bilawal's Fate Lies With People, Not Lawyers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2023 | 05:40 PM

PLF asserts Bilawal's fate lies with people, not lawyers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :People's Lawyers Forum (PLF) Central Punjab President Rahil Kamran Cheema has firmly rebuffed Latif Khosa's recent statement regarding Bilawal Bhutto's future.

He emphasised that the fate of Bilawal Bhutto lies in the hands of the Pakistani people, and not merely lawyers.

He responded on Saturday, highlighting that Imran Khan's legal team is currently grappling with party membership suspensions, suggesting that Khosa's remarks are inconsequential.

Cheema underlined that anyone who could not remain loyal to the Pakistan People's Party will also betray Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. Conclusively, he asserted that the PPP derives its strength from people and it would ascend to power through their support.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Punjab Lawyers From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

COP28 Presidency tells United Nations General Asse ..

COP28 Presidency tells United Nations General Assembly: “Climate change is our ..

26 minutes ago
 ZHO disseminates sign language for deaf members of ..

ZHO disseminates sign language for deaf members of society, facilitate their emp ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality hosts event promoting ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality hosts event promoting Beauty of Al Shamkha gardens

1 hour ago
 Nawaz Sharif did not escape from jail to fly to Lo ..

Nawaz Sharif did not escape from jail to fly to London, says Solangi

1 hour ago
 A Mighty Price-drop Comes to a Stellar realme C-Se ..

A Mighty Price-drop Comes to a Stellar realme C-Series Line-up

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Airport receives Saudi passengers with fes ..

Sharjah Airport receives Saudi passengers with festive atmosphere

2 hours ago
World Cup 2023: Indian Visa delay forces Pakistan ..

World Cup 2023: Indian Visa delay forces Pakistan to cancel 'team-bounding trip' ..

2 hours ago
 4th annual Emirates Oncology Society conference la ..

4th annual Emirates Oncology Society conference launched in Dubai

2 hours ago
 President Xi to inaugurate Asian Games today

President Xi to inaugurate Asian Games today

2 hours ago
 President stresses for innovative steps to enroll ..

President stresses for innovative steps to enroll 27mln children in schools

3 hours ago
 MEIDAM 2023 discusses latest dermatology and cosme ..

MEIDAM 2023 discusses latest dermatology and cosmetic medicine trends

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Custodian of the Two Holy ..

UAE leaders congratulate Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques on National Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan