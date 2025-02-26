PLF Concludes with grand celebration of Knowledge & Literature

The two-days Pakistan Literature Festival Sukkur Chapter II, organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, concluded at Sukkur IBA University here on Wednesday night which showered pearls of knowledge, wisdom and literature

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The two-days Pakistan Literature Festival Sukkur Chapter II, organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, concluded at Sukkur IBA University here on Wednesday night which showered pearls of knowledge, wisdom and literature. The festival saw participation from renowned writers, poets, singers, university students, and the general public of Sukkur, with attendance in tens of thousands.

Addressing to the festival President of the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, Muhammad Ahmed Shah said that Preventing extremism & introducing today’s students to quality & modern education is crucial for national progress.

The festival featured literary sessions, debates, discussions with literary and political personalities, poetry readings, musical programs, book stalls, clothing exhibits, and handicrafts reflecting Sindh culture, all of which captivated the audience’s attention.

Vice Chancellor of Sukkur IBA University, Asif Ahmed Shaikh were also present at the closing ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Ahmed Shah expressed his delight at witnessing the enthusiasm of the youth once again.

"These children are the architects of our future. We will promote Sindh’s culture not only in Pakistan but across the world. The people of Sukkur have given us a tremendous reception," he said.

He further emphasized the importance of preventing extremism for national development and stressed the need to increase the education budget, highlighting that over 10 million children in Sindh do not attend school, and those who attend schools are not receiving quality and modern education.

The festival concluded with a spectacular musical concert featuring performances by Ali Azmat, Havi, Akhtar Chanal Zahri, Khudgharz Band, Arman Rahim, Mustafa Baloch, and Gizri, who made the crowd swaying to the rhythm.

The two-days Pakistan Literature Festival included discussions on a wide range of topics, diverse and Insightful sessions held on education and its standards, historical heritage, artificial intelligence, global warming, Pakistani literature in the 21st century, the role of art in society, role of traditional media in the digital era, future leaders in the digital age, Sindhi literature in the 21st century, the future of employment for Sindh’s youth: challenges and opportunities, a tribute to Akash Ansari, changes in Pakistan’s global standing, sessions on art and humour with Gul Mallah and Sohrab Soomro, the revival of Pakistan’s economy, conversations with YBQ (Yousuf Bashir Qureshi), Sultana Siddiqui, and Suhail Warraich. Poets around the country attended and recited their poetry in Mushaira.

Additionally, special discussions were held with Sukkur Mayor Arslan islam Sheikh and Sukkur District Council Chairman Kumail Haider Shah. Renowned poets Tehzeeb Hafi, Ali Zaryoun, Umair Najmi, and Imran Aami held one-on-one sessions, which were especially well-received by the youth.