PLF felicitates Asif Ali Zardari, PPP leadership

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) People's Lawyer Forum (PLF-Multan Chapter) congratulated Asif Ali Zardari on his election of President of Pakistan for the second time and termed it victory of democratic forces.

Senior lawyers Malik Tariq Saeed, Muhammad Imran Ansari, Rana Javed Akhtar, Khawaja Munawar Siddique and many others paid rich tribute to leadership of Pakistan People Party including Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, Syed Ahmed Mahmood, and Khawaja Rizwan Ahmed for their efforts for cause of party and promotion of democracy in the country. T

hey hoped that PPP would continue to serve masses as per its past record.