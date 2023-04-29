PLF to provide free legal assistance to underprivileged people

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :On the instructions of DPO Attock, SP Investigation Javairia Muhammad Jameel here on Saturday made an agreement with the People's Lawyer Forum (PLF) of Attock District, under which deprived sections of the society including transgenders, drug addicts, homeless Children and women will be provided with free legal advice and assistance.

On this occasion, the SP said that the aim of the scheme was to help the deprived sections of the society who need legal advice but are unable to get it due to financial constraints. He told that lawyers would encourage them by providing free legal advice and assistance. Attock Police will continue to play its role to protect the rights of all the deprived sections who are deprived of their rights, he added.