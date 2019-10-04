UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PLGA-2019: LHC Seeks Petitioners' Replication To Govt Replies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 09:25 PM

PLGA-2019: LHC seeks petitioners' replication to govt replies

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday, while adjourning hearing of petitions against Punjab Local Government Act-2019 (PLGA-2019), directed petitioners' counsel for filing replication to the replies, filed by the Punjab government and others

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday, while adjourning hearing of petitions against Punjab Local Government Act-2019 (PLGA-2019), directed petitioners' counsel for filing replication to the replies, filed by the Punjab government and others.

The three member bench, headed by Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh, heard the petitions, filed by former Lahore Lord Mayor Col (retd) Mubashar and 33 others.

Advocate General Punjab Ahmad Jamal Sukhera appeared before the bench and filed separate replies on behalf of the Punjab government and the Secretary Local Governments, wherein it was stated that the petitions were not maintainable and pleaded to dismiss them. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) also raised objection on the maintainability of the petitions.

However, petitioners' counsel pleaded with the bench for issuing stay order till the final decision on the petitions, saying that the petitioners would face irrecoverable loss otherwise.

Subsequently, the bench turned down the request for stay and asked petitioners' counsel for filing replication to the replies, filed by the respondents.

The bench also summoned secretary law, secretary local government and representative of the ECP on the next date of hearing.

The petitioners had submitted that they were elected to office under the Punjab Local Government Act (PLGA)-2013 and were entitled to complete their five-year term. They submitted that the local governments could not be dissolved until their tenure was completed. They pleaded with the court to set aside the Punjab Local Government Act 2019 as it was approved with mala fide intention, depriving them of representing their Constituencies.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore Lahore High Court Government Of Punjab Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Rashid 2019 Government Court

Recent Stories

Death toll from vaping-linked illness now at 19 in ..

3 minutes ago

Chaudhry Sarwar reminds Fazlur Rehman to march aga ..

3 minutes ago

Iraqi Shia Leader Calls for Lawmakers' Strike Unti ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab University holds dengue awareness seminar

4 minutes ago

Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar appoints new VCs ..

4 minutes ago

Mepco completes 33 high-tension feeder projects

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.