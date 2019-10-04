PLGA-2019: LHC seeks petitioners' replication to govt replies

(@FahadShabbir)

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday, while adjourning hearing of petitions against Punjab Local Government Act-2019 (PLGA-2019), directed petitioners' counsel for filing replication to the replies, filed by the Punjab government and others

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday, while adjourning hearing of petitions against Punjab Local Government Act-2019 (PLGA-2019), directed petitioners' counsel for filing replication to the replies, filed by the Punjab government and others.

The three member bench, headed by Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh, heard the petitions, filed by former Lahore Lord Mayor Col (retd) Mubashar and 33 others.

Advocate General Punjab Ahmad Jamal Sukhera appeared before the bench and filed separate replies on behalf of the Punjab government and the Secretary Local Governments, wherein it was stated that the petitions were not maintainable and pleaded to dismiss them. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) also raised objection on the maintainability of the petitions.

However, petitioners' counsel pleaded with the bench for issuing stay order till the final decision on the petitions, saying that the petitioners would face irrecoverable loss otherwise.

Subsequently, the bench turned down the request for stay and asked petitioners' counsel for filing replication to the replies, filed by the respondents.

The bench also summoned secretary law, secretary local government and representative of the ECP on the next date of hearing.

The petitioners had submitted that they were elected to office under the Punjab Local Government Act (PLGA)-2013 and were entitled to complete their five-year term. They submitted that the local governments could not be dissolved until their tenure was completed. They pleaded with the court to set aside the Punjab Local Government Act 2019 as it was approved with mala fide intention, depriving them of representing their Constituencies.