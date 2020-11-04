UrduPoint.com
PLGMEA Delegation Calls On Razak Dawood

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 08:56 PM

Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday said leather industry will be provided required facilities to increase export of leather goods

He expressed these views in a meeting with delegation of Pakistan Leather Garments Manufacturers and Exports Association (PLGMEA) led by its Chairman Danish Khan who called on him.

He expressed these views in a meeting with delegation of Pakistan Leather Garments Manufacturers and Exports Association (PLGMEA) led by its Chairman Danish Khan who called on him.

Other members of PLGMEA delegation included Fawad Ijaz Khan, S.Irfan Iqbal, Atif Ashraf, Chaudhry Ahmed Zulfiqar Hayat, Amanullah Aftab and Rashid Zahoor. Federal Secretary Commerce Saleh Farooqi was also present in the meeting, said PLGMEA release here.

Razzaq Dawood said that for the economic stability of the country, the government was pursuing a strategy of promoting maximum industrial activities.

He agreed to PLGMEA's suggestion for formation of leather council.

PLGMEA Chairman, Danish Khan said that due to the hard work of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team, the country's exports had started increasing.

He appreciated the Prime Minister's announcement of Industrial Support Package and hoped that steps would be taken in this direction to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity.

