ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Postal Life Insurance (PLI) offers ten different policies to its customers including whole life policy, joint life endowment policy and education and marriage endowment assurance.

An official of Pakistan Post told APP on Thursday that Postal Life Insurance has an unbeatable presence in the rural areas due to extensive network of post offices. Every post office serves as its outlet.

He said that this gives PLI an enormous advantage over its business rivals and helps to offer a wide range of insurance policies to customers at the lowest premium while ensuring highest bonus on their investment.

He said that PLI also offer accidental death and permanent disability benefit contract, annuity policies, endowment policy, anticipated endowment (three payment) plan, child protection policy, non medical policy and group insurance.

He said that PLI special features includes lowest premium rates, all policies including paid up participate in profits, premium payable on monthly basis and only up to the month of claim, payment of premium in cash at any post office in Pakistan, no maximum limit for ordinary policies, revival of lapsed policies on easy terms, loan on policies, highest rate of bonus, open to all and payment guaranteed by Government of Pakistan