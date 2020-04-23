UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PLI Offers Ten Different Policies To Its Customers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 12:10 PM

PLI offers ten different policies to its customers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Postal Life Insurance (PLI) offers ten different policies to its customers including whole life policy, joint life endowment policy and education and marriage endowment assurance.

An official of Pakistan Post told APP on Thursday that Postal Life Insurance has an unbeatable presence in the rural areas due to extensive network of post offices. Every post office serves as its outlet.

He said that this gives PLI an enormous advantage over its business rivals and helps to offer a wide range of insurance policies to customers at the lowest premium while ensuring highest bonus on their investment.

He said that PLI also offer accidental death and permanent disability benefit contract, annuity policies, endowment policy, anticipated endowment (three payment) plan, child protection policy, non medical policy and group insurance.

He said that PLI special features includes lowest premium rates, all policies including paid up participate in profits, premium payable on monthly basis and only up to the month of claim, payment of premium in cash at any post office in Pakistan, no maximum limit for ordinary policies, revival of lapsed policies on easy terms, loan on policies, highest rate of bonus, open to all and payment guaranteed by Government of Pakistan

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan Business Education Marriage Pakistan Post Post All Government

Recent Stories

PM to appear in massive telethon transmission to r ..

10 minutes ago

Girls play rooftop tennis in Italian city

17 minutes ago

Khalid bin Zayed chairs ZHO virtual board meeting

28 minutes ago

‘My fears allayed after Sheikh Mohamed’s inspi ..

28 minutes ago

MOCCAE boosts food import processing, testing serv ..

28 minutes ago

Ramazan moon sighting: Central Ruet Hilal Committe ..

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.