PLICL BoDs delayed due to CEO appointment: Gul Asghar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The process of appointing new Boards of Directors at Postal Life Insurance Company Limited (PLICL) has been delayed due to the appointment of the company's CEO, Parliamentary Secretary Gul Asghar Khan informed the National Assembly on Tuesday.

During the question hour in the National Assembly, in response to a query from MNA Samina Khalid Ghurki, Gul Asghar Khan stated that the reappointment of the Boards of Directors is in progress but has been postponed due to the CEO's appointment.

He clarified that the process will resume once the CEO is appointed.

The Parliamentary Secretary further informed the House that two billion rupees had been allocated for the payment of policyholders’ claims. However, following a request from the Ministry of Communications, the Ministry of Finance increased this fund to three billion rupees.

He also highlighted that the government is implementing comprehensive measures to improve the postal sector across the country.