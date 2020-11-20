UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Plight Of Children In IIOJK Should Not Be Forgotten On World Children Day: FO Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 08:55 PM

Plight of children in IIOJK should not be forgotten on World Children Day: FO Spokesperson

Pakistan on Friday called upon the international community to be sensitive to the plight of oppressed children in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and urged India to immediately stop its illegal and inhuman policies and practices that were in contravention of its own obligations under the Convent6ion on Rights of Children (CRC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Friday called upon the international community to be sensitive to the plight of oppressed children in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and urged India to immediately stop its illegal and inhuman policies and practices that were in contravention of its own obligations under the Convent6ion on Rights of Children (CRC).

"On the World Children's Day, the plight of children in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) should not be forgotten. These children, living in one of the world's largest prison, deserve urgent attention of the international community, particularly the United Nations," Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in a statement issued here.

He said the over fifteen-month long physical and digital siege with frequent incidences of house demolitions, arbitrary detentions and use of force, including through pellet guns, had traumatized children in IIOJK and denied their basic rights to life, education and health.

"On the occasion of World Children's Day, commemorated each year on 20 November to mark the anniversary of the adoption of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Child (CRC), Pakistan reaffirms the right of every child to grow, learn, play and flourish in a safe, responsive and friendly environment, free of distress, hunger, fear and oppression," the Spokesperson added.

He said that as a party to the CRC and its two optional Protocols, Pakistan was committed to upholding the promotion and protection of human rights of all children and fulfilling its national and international obligations in that regard.

The Spokesperson mentioned that Pakistan had undertaken a range of institutional and legal measures to eliminate exploitation of children and their discrimination based on gender, religion and ethnicity.

"In August this year, Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the Ehsas Nashonuma Programme to provide food and nutrition to the underprivileged children and prevent their malnourishment and stunting of growth," he added.

"Presently, 22 Nashonuma Centres are working in 9 districts. By the end of this year, the programme will be expanded to 52 centres in 12 districts. The districts have been chosen on the basis of prevailing rate of stunting," the Spokesperson mentioned.

Under separate streams of Ehsas Programme, free education and scholarships were provided to the children of families living below the poverty line, he said. "These programmes prioritize focus on the girl child," he added.

The Spokesperson said that as the COVID-19 pandemic had highlighted multifaceted challenge for children in developing countries, a child's vulnerability increased when the family faced rising debts, unemployment, poverty and disease.

"This year's 'World Children's Day' should serve as a solemn reminder to reinforce the global resolve for mitigating the health and socioeconomic impact of COVID-19 pandemic on children," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister World Foreign Office United Nations Education Jammu Costa Rican Colon August November Family All

Recent Stories

Russian Emergencies Ministry Plans to Increase Gro ..

2 minutes ago

Macron Says Russia, Turkey Fuel Anti-French Sentim ..

2 minutes ago

EU-Turkey Migration Deal Lacked Clarity Leading to ..

2 minutes ago

APEC Leaders Reaffirm Commitment to WTO Rules on T ..

2 minutes ago

Greek Lawmaker Says New Closed Migrant Centers to ..

8 minutes ago

Putin Believes APEC Countries Should Coordinate on ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.